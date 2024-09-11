Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $365.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.18.

Get Eaton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $288.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.