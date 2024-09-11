eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Decreased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,010 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in eBay were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,557,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,777,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 22.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,885 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,019,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $60.44.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

