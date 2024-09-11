eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGAN. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get eGain alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EGAN

eGain Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

eGain stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. eGain has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of eGain by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of eGain by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of eGain by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of eGain by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.