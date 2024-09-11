Empire (TSE:EMP) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued on Sunday, September 8th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Desjardins also issued estimates for Empire’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.63. The firm had revenue of C$7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.48 billion.

Empire has a one year low of C$23.00 and a one year high of C$25.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

