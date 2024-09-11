Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Decreased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $31,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.3 %

Enbridge stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

