Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.01.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th.
NYSE:DAVA opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. Endava has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $81.06.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
