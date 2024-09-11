Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.89.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,408 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average of $115.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

