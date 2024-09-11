Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6,720.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

