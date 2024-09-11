Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,710 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Entergy worth $20,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,888 shares of company stock worth $5,110,766. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $123.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.48.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.