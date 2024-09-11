EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $119,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

EOG opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.23. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

