EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

EPR Properties stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

