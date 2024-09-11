EQB (TSE:EQB) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$105.00 to C$113.00. The company traded as high as C$99.20 and last traded at C$99.20, with a volume of 21737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$96.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EQB from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of EQB from C$121.00 to C$111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$106.56.

The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$95.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$89.73.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.93 by C$0.03. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of C$327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$325.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EQB Inc. will post 12.5994695 earnings per share for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

