EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of EQT by 4.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,234,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,027 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 13.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EQT by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 726,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EQT by 7.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 840,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.35.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

