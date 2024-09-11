Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Shares Down 0.4%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 111.15 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46). Approximately 1,741,083 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 657,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company offers Equals Money, a card payment platform; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporate and financial institutions; and FairFX, a travel card and international payment product for individuals, international holidaymakers, and families.

