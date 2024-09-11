Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,511 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,865,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,485,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 295,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 572,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

