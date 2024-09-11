Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Galapagos NV’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Galapagos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.08 per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galapagos’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Galapagos’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Galapagos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $42.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 720,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 91,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 5.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

