Eric M. Pillmore Acquires 3,125 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) Director Eric M. Pillmore acquired 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VVX opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $58.25.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in V2X by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in V2X by 200.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in V2X in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in V2X during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

