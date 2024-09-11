Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $339.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after buying an additional 5,739,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,129,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 238,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

