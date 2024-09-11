ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.57. 764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B
About ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B
The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.
