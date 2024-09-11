ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.57. 764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

Get ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B alerts:

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

About ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B ( NYSEARCA:BDCZ Free Report ) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 1.62% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.