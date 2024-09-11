Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

