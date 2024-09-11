EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) vs. Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Critical Survey

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EverQuote and Cardlytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 0 6 0 3.00 Cardlytics 1 5 0 0 1.83

EverQuote currently has a consensus target price of $29.58, indicating a potential upside of 39.08%. Cardlytics has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 133.64%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than EverQuote.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -8.55% -13.24% -8.99% Cardlytics -50.21% -17.96% -5.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares EverQuote and Cardlytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $318.92 million 2.32 -$51.29 million ($1.41) -15.09 Cardlytics $309.20 million 0.52 -$134.70 million ($4.42) -0.73

EverQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardlytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

EverQuote has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardlytics has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EverQuote beats Cardlytics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

