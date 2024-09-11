Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Cut by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

