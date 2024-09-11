Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

