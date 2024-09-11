Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 461,496 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

