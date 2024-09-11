Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.00. The company has a market cap of $436.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

