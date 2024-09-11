EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,495 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 12.7% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.