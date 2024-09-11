Fa’amausili Lua’iufi Purchases 1,699 Shares of BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL) Stock

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Free Report) insider Fa’amausili Lua’iufi purchased 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$18.00 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,582.00 ($20,388.00).
BSP Financial Group Price Performance
BSP Financial Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.146 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from BSP Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. BSP Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.
BSP Financial Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BSP Financial Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BSP Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSP Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.