Fanhua (FANH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 18th.

Fanhua Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FANH opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $69.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of -0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

