Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Acquires $19,396.00 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) Director Gina A. Richardson acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,396.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,004.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $568.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $16.32.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 220,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 15.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 74.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

