Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

