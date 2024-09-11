Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2,468.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FBND opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $47.06.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.