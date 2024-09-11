Financial Contrast: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) vs. IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

IBEX has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of IBEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $508.47 million 0.57 $31.58 million $1.53 10.98 LiveRamp $681.55 million 2.39 $11.88 million $0.18 135.11

This table compares IBEX and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IBEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. IBEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 5.57% 20.23% 10.68% LiveRamp 0.88% 2.14% 1.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IBEX and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 3 2 0 2.40 LiveRamp 0 0 5 1 3.17

IBEX currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $46.80, indicating a potential upside of 92.43%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than IBEX.

Summary

LiveRamp beats IBEX on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. It operates customer engagement and customer acquisition delivery centers. The company serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. IBEX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. The company is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

