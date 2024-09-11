Financial Survey: Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) and Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI)

Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) and Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nature’s Miracle and Lindsay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Miracle N/A N/A N/A Lindsay 11.75% 14.41% 8.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nature’s Miracle and Lindsay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Miracle 0 0 0 0 N/A Lindsay 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility and Risk

Lindsay has a consensus price target of $138.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.10%. Given Lindsay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lindsay is more favorable than Nature’s Miracle.

Nature’s Miracle has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindsay has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nature’s Miracle and Lindsay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Miracle $9.63 million 0.44 -$7.34 million N/A N/A Lindsay $619.21 million 2.02 $72.38 million $6.59 17.48

Lindsay has higher revenue and earnings than Nature’s Miracle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Nature’s Miracle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Lindsay shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Nature’s Miracle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Lindsay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lindsay beats Nature’s Miracle on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nature’s Miracle

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc., an agriculture technology company, provides equipment and services to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in North America. The company provides grow lights and other hydroponic products; and develops a pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse for fresh and local vegetable products. It also designs, builds, and operates various indoor growing settings, including greenhouse and indoor-growing spaces. Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. is based in Upland, California.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems. It also offers repair and replacement parts for its irrigation systems and controls, and diameter steel tubing; global positioning system positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, irrigation scheduling, and smartphone applications; and industrial Internet of Things technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment for applications under the Elecsys brand. The Infrastructure segment provides Road Zipper System comprised of T-shaped concrete and steel barriers, barrier transfer machine, and variable length barriers which are used for highway reconstruction, paving and resurfacing, road widening, median and shoulder construction, and repairs to tunnels and bridges. Additionally, it offers redirective and non-redirective crash cushions to enhance highway safety at locations such as toll booths, freeway off-ramps, medians and roadside barrier ends, bridge supports, utility poles, and other fixed roadway hazards; specialty barriers; preformed tape and road safety accessory products, as well as rail products, such as signals and lights, structures, foundations, junction boxes, and signs. Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

