First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Financial were worth $14,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in First Financial by 6,849.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ THFF opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.47. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79.

First Financial Announces Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

First Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

