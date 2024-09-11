First Foundation Advisors Acquires 4,274 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.08% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NREF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NREF stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 374.23 and a current ratio of 374.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.25 million, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $17.84.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -363.64%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.