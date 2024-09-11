First Foundation Advisors Boosts Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFN opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

