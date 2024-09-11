First Foundation Advisors Buys 8,614 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 146,102 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 504,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 94,406 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 357,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 210,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 16,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 4.93 per share, with a total value of 81,290.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 799,986.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero bought 24,828 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of 5.10 per share, with a total value of 126,622.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 232,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,186,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 16,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 4.93 per share, with a total value of 81,290.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 799,986.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 90,016 shares of company stock valued at $480,132.

Shares of NYSE:NXDT opened at 5.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 5.87 and a 200-day moving average of 5.85. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 4.67 and a twelve month high of 9.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

