First Foundation Advisors Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6,148.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

