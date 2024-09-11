First Foundation Advisors Has $144,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

