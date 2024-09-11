First Foundation Advisors Has $254,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.