First Foundation Advisors Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $356.00 target price (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.29.

Shares of ULTA opened at $373.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.15. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

