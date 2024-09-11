First Foundation Advisors Invests $100,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,867 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,649,919,000 after buying an additional 3,062,441 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $383,028,000 after purchasing an additional 403,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $294,253,000 after purchasing an additional 287,861 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

