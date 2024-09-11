First Foundation Advisors Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 774.1% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 296,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80,970 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.9% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.1% in the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.40. The company has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $175.47.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

