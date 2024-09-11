First Foundation Advisors Makes New $71,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,987,866.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $847.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $854.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $766.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

