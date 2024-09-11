First Foundation Advisors Purchases 250 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Edison International were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 222,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

