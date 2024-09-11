First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

