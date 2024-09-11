First Foundation Advisors Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,301,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,499,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $539.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $574.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.66.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

