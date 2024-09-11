First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

