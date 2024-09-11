First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,248 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCFree Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TFC opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.