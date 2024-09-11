First Foundation Advisors Sells 18 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,129.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,095.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1,070.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

